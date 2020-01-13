Eurofins Discovery Chat: Connect with Protein Degradation

This is an optional event before SDBN Speed Networking February 3rd, attend both and you’ll learn and connect even more.

Do you work in the area of protein degradation, or are you interested in learning more about it and connecting with others? If so, join us for a group discussion about the current progress and challenges in the field, led by Eurofins Discovery lead scientists. Meet experts and local researchers in the field at this event, which will be followed by SDBN Speed Networking, where you’ll get in free and connect with even more researchers and professionals in drug discovery and development.

Join us at BioLabs San Diego, 9620 Towne Centre Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 (map link), from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Monday February 3rd. Eurofins is a founding partner of BioLabs, come see our new offices!

Schedule

Sponsor

Host & Location

BioLabs San Diego, 9620 Towne Centre Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 (map link)

Register

Eurofins Discovery Chats are the brainchild of Sonela Cavicke, Director of Business Development at Eurofins Discovery, and Mary Canady, SDBN Founder and Sr. Director, Equality Excellence at Eurofins. Mary and Sonela are two leaders of the Eurofins Equality Driving Excellence Team, which aims to leverage programs surrounding equality to attract new hires and improve the success and well being of all employees. We are integrating the Equality Driving Excellence objectives into each Discovery Chat event, from speaker selection, to networking activities, to featuring open positions at the company.

