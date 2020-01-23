Enforcing & Challenging Trademarks – Wagenknecht IP Law : Feb 06, 2020

A trademark is generally a word, phrase, symbol, or design, or a combination thereof, that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others. For example, we immediately recognize BIG MAC as being a McDonald’s hamburger, THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE as referring to BMW automobiles, and the SHELL design as referring to gasoline. Trademarks help consumers decide which products or services to purchase and which to avoid.

Since buyers frequently pay a premium for branded products and services, trademark owners are constantly at risk of counterfeiting, which diverts sales and tarnishes the goodwill of the owner.

Visit https://www.wageniplaw.com/event/enforcing-challenging-trademarks/ for more details and registration

From Feb 06, 2020 05:00PM to Feb 06, 2020 07:00PM at Gravity Heights, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121, USA