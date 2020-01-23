SDBN Speed Networking February 3rd 2020: Visualize New Connections : Feb 03, 2020

New year, new decade, new connections! We are happy to announce an exciting new indoor venue for SDBN Speed Networking, Biolabs Towne Center Drive! Many of you know that they’ve been come a hub of biotech activity, and we’re happy that they’re giving us space.

You also may know that Eurofins Discovery is a Founding Sponsor of Biolabs, and they’re our exclusive sponsor for this event. Their collaboration allows us to reduce the price for a light dinner, a drink ticket, AND the best life science networking event in town, to only $15. Eurofins Discovery will be providing connections and information about their drug discovery services and products, and we’ll also have other Eurofins representatives on hand to discuss our drug development and clinical outsourcing (and insourcing!) needs.

If you are new to this event, know that you really just need to show up with a lot of business cards, a 30 second elevator speech, and the desire to meet new people, we’ll do the rest, so register below and we’ll see you Feb. 3rd.

Just added–Eurofins Discovery Chat: Connect with Protein Degradation event immediately before the speed networking event, beginning at 5:00. If you work in the hot field of protein degradation, or want to learn us, join us for this event which is free with your SDBN Speed Networking registration, register here.

From Feb 03, 2020 05:30PM to Feb 03, 2020 09:00PM at BioLabs San Diego – Towne Centre, 9620 Towne Centre Dr #100, San Diego, CA 92121, USA