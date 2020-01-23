SDEE Happy Hour : Feb 20, 2020

Everyone is welcome (registration is free!), SDEE members get 10% drinks discount.

Come network with your fellow San Diego entrepreneurs at Happy Hour held at the New English Brewing Company in Sorrento Valley. This month’s Happy Hour is sponsored by SDEE member companies Brandwood CKC and Wagenknecht IP Law Group. SDEE members – stop by the SDEE table first, make a name tag, and exchange your business card for one free drink ticket from Wagenknecht and one free food ticket from Brandwood CKC. This month’s food vendor is Angry Pete’s Pizza. You must be an SDEE member to receive food and drink tickets.

Not a member yet? Just ask SDEE about the benefits of joining and/or ask members at the event about the benefits they’ve received from joining. Our members are happy to spread the word!

RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/monthly_happy_hour_20200220

From Feb 20, 2020 05:30PM to Feb 20, 2020 07:30PM at New English Brewing – San Diego Brewery, 11545 Sorrento Valley Rd #305, San Diego, CA 92121, USA