SDEE – Building Successful Partnerships : Mar 12, 2020

This workshop offers practical advice on how to form and maintain research and development partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, disease foundations, and other organizations. We will discuss the distinct challenges and opportunities of collaborations and address: what to look for in a partner, how to navigate the partnering process, looking beyond the transaction, avoiding common pitfalls, and keys for success.

From Mar 12, 2020 05:30PM to Mar 12, 2020 08:00PM at Hera Hub Sorrento Valley, 4010 Sorrento Valley Blvd #400, San Diego, CA 92121, USA