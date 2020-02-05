SDEE Happy Hour : Mar 19, 2020

Come network with your fellow San Diego entrepreneurs at Happy Hour held at the New English Brewing Company in Sorrento Valley. SDEE members – stop by the SDEE table, make a name tag, and collect one free drink ticket and one free food ticket. This month’s food truck is Angry Pete’s Pizza. You must be an SDEE member to receive food and drink tickets.

Not a member yet? Just ask SDEE about the benefits of joining and/or ask members at the event about the benefits they’ve received from joining. Our members are happy to spread the word!

Everyone is welcome (registration is free!), SDEE members get 10% drinks discount.

RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/monthly_happy_hour_20200319

From Mar 19, 2020 05:30PM to Mar 19, 2020 07:30PM at New English Brewing – San Diego Brewery, 11545 Sorrento Valley Rd #305, San Diego, CA 92121, USA