LaunchBio – Thinking Ahead: Our Regenerative Future : Mar 26, 2020

Larger Than Life Science is a free monthly event series open to everyone interested in building a strong support network for San Diego’s life science and healthcare innovators.

This month’s theme:

Thinking Ahead: Our Regenerative Future

Stem cells hold the potential to cure a wide range of diseases and researchers have dreamed of using them to repair damaged tissue, fight neurological problems and even create new organs. But such medical uses have attracted controversy and proven tricky both in the lab and with regulatory agencies. Join us this month to explore a new decade of opportunities with regenerative medicine.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larger-than-life-science-thinking-ahead-tickets-97348440807 for details and registration.

From Mar 26, 2020 04:00PM to Mar 26, 2020 07:00PM at BioLabs San Diego – Towne Centre, 9620 Towne Centre Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121, USA