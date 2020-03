Please join us for a virtual roundtable discussion Wednesday, march 25th from 4:00pm-4:40pm.

An informal virtual discussion to address needs our entrepreneurs are facing during the COVID-19 crisis. Open to questions regarding employment, how to keep essential lab work going, supply chain, IT, funding opportunities and more.

From Mar 25, 2020 04:00PM to Mar 25, 2020 04:40PM at