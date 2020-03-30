SDEE Virtual COVID-19 Roundtable : Mar 31, 2020

After another roller-coaster week of restrictions, orders andclosures, we’d like to give you all another opportunity to help answersome of your most critical business questions. Join us this Tuesday,March 31st at 4:00pm for our second COVID-19 Round Table Discussion byclicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/360543849

From Mar 31, 2020 04:00PM to Mar 31, 2020 05:00PM at https://zoom.us/j/360543849