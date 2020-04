Mesa Biotech recently received FDA clearance to launch their point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic test. Join us to hear Mesa Biotech CEO, Hong Cai, discuss the process to Emergency Use Authorization.

Join this virtual event at https://zoom.us/j/911478348

Meeting ID: 911 478 348





More details and RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/hong_cai_webinar_20200409

From Apr 09, 2020 04:00PM to Apr 09, 2020 05:00PM at https://zoom.us/j/911478348