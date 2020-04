SDEE Round Table: Better Together

Hear from experts how to navigate the CARES act PPP loan application process.

https://zoom.us/j/360543849

Meeting ID: 360 543 849



More details and RSVP here https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/sdee_covid_roundtable_20200407

