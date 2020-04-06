Accelerating Therapeutics for COVID-19 : Apr 08, 2020

Event presented by Certara

To accelerate COVID-19 therapeutics to patients worldwide, we need a smarter and more modern approach to drug development. The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, spearheaded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard is coordinating R&D efforts to remove barriers to drug development and scale up to address this global pandemic.

Working in close partnership with other Accelerator collaborators, Certara is helping to advance therapeutics for COVID-19 through quantitative and integrated drug development approaches. We are applying our deep experience and expertise in translational and clinical pharmacology, quantitative science, and regulatory strategy to support critical stage-gate decisions, development strategies, clinical trial designs, and dosing optimization for COVID-19.

Please join this webinar to hear about:

Lessons we can apply from past viral pandemics

How smarter drug development accelerates therapeutics

Activities and learnings to date at the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator

Tools, protocols, and resources for research studies in development

Reserve your ticket at https://twitter.com/Certara/ status/1244693218790387712

From Apr 08, 2020 10:00AM to Apr 08, 2020 11:00AM at webinar