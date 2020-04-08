SABPA event: COVID-19 webinar : Apr 11, 2020

The discussion will focus on strategies that can stop the virus spreading by addressing each step in the transmission cycle, from physical barrier, disinfection, and principles in the development of diagnostic assay and vaccine.

The Featured Speaker:

Renli Qiao, M.D., Ph.D., FCCP.

Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of Southern California, Board-certified in

pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine by American Board of Internal Medicine.

Medical director, international affairs, American College of Chest Physicians

Details and free registration at https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NA0x_yQWSHC4ki0LKTCbWQ

From Apr 11, 2020 05:00PM to Apr 11, 2020 06:00PM at webinar