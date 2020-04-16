LaunchBio – Holding the Line : Apr 30, 2020

Larger Than Life Science is a free event series open to everyone interested in building a strong support network for biotech, life science, and healthcare innovators.

Topic: Holding the Line – Engaging Investors & Budgeting Wisely

Talk 1: New Normal Leadership Skills

Curt Becker, Advisor – Consultant – Coach at the University of San Diego School of Business



Talk 2: Budgeting and Using Cash Wisely During Challenging Times

Randy Schreckhise, VP, Finance & Operations, Artelo Biosciences, Inc., President & Board Member, SDEE



