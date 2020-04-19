TiE event: Thermo Fisher COVID-19 Test Manufacturing : Apr 23, 2020

The key to reopening the world economy is reliable, widespread testing for the COVID-19 virus. Even before the virus reached the U.S., Thermo Fisher launched a massive effort to develop and launch a world-class diagnostic assay and distribute it throughout the world using existing channels and partnerships.

Mark Smedley will discuss how Thermo Fisher’s attention to COVID-19 diagnostics makes the world safer and healthier. By focusing efforts on supply chain logistics, quality control, and regulatory approvals, Thermo Fisher currently manufactures about 2 million tests per week and is getting ready to scale up even further.

Visit https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RP4K8CACRKenqzYaPbctng for registration

From Apr 23, 2020 06:00PM to Apr 23, 2020 07:00PM at webinar