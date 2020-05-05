LaunchBio: Clinical Drug Development During a Pandemic : May 19, 2020

Your company is ready to go to clinical trials. However, with the onset of Covid-19 some regulations changed, some clinical trials are canceled, and new FDA guidelines have been implemented. With all these changes, how can your company conduct its clinical trials?

Amanda Gentile, of Nocion Therapeutics and Aernout van Haarst of Celerion, will discuss the new rules for clinical trials both in and out of the Covid space. Join us as they explain why a company needs to think out of the box in their clinical trial design, adapt, and mitigate risk.

Register here https://launchbio.org/feature/everything-is-fine

From May 19, 2020 10:00AM to May 19, 2020 11:00AM at webinar