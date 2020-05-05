LaunchBio event: Reproductive Revolution : May 07, 2020

Join BREX employee #1, Larissa Maranhao, as she interviews Matt Krisiloff, CEO of Ovid Research, in a LaunchBio fireside chat designed for founders, CFOs and COOs. Ovid Research is a Bay area startup with the mission of generating viable human eggs from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Successful development of their research could lead to removing age limits on motherhood, allowing for easy screening of eggs with harmful genetic mutations and allowing same-sex couples to reproduce. Learn about their ground-breaking research and how they are leveraging various funding sources to drive their science forward.

Register here https://launchbio.org/feature/reproductive-revolution

From May 07, 2020 10:00AM to May 07, 2020 10:45AM at