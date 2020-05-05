TiE Coast SD virtual event : May 07, 2020

The Search for an Effective Covid-19 Drug

As COVID-19 works its way through our global population, one of the brightest lights on the horizon is the possibility of a safe and effective pharmaceutical intervention.

The biomedical community is hard at work designing and testing different types of drugs: antivirals, antibodies, vaccines and immunomodulators. This virtual talk, geared toward a broad audience, explains the latest developments in COVID-19 drug development.

From May 07, 2020 04:00PM to May 07, 2020 05:00PM at webinar