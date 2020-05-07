SDEE & RESI Present: Fundraising Boot Camp : May 14, 2020

Who should attend?

Anyone considering or actively developing therapeutic, medical device, diagnostic, or digital health technologies and raising their seed, series A, or series B, up to $50million, to complete any early stage of development leading to commercialization.

What you will learn?

Our proven methodology for matching early stage life science companies with investors based on fit (sector, subsector, indication, and stage of development) and getting your story straight for navigating the fundraising ecosystem and generating more compelling connections with investors.

Presenters:

Bryanna Allison, Business Development Manager, RESI Conference Series

Greg Mannix, Chief Conference Officer and VP of International Development

Details and RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/resi_fundraising_bootcamp

From May 14, 2020 04:00PM to May 14, 2020 05:00PM at