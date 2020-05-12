SDEE Virtual Happy Hour : May 21, 2020

Need a change of scenery? We know how you feel! Join SDEE members on a virtual vacation, whether that be a tropical beach, forest cabin or desert resort. Sign in dressed fit to travel to a destination of your dreams or re-live a favorite trip. There will be PRIZES for best background and costume.

Spend an hour relaxing with a beverage and sharing stories, with the opportunity to join in a scavenger hunt and win more prizes!

RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/may_happy_hour

From May 21, 2020 05:00PM to May 21, 2020 06:00PM at