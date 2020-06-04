Digital RESI Conference: Redefining early stage investments : Jun 08, 2020

SDEE is proud to partner with LSN/RESI for this conference. Use promo code SDEE100 for a discount.Life Science Nation is announcing “Premier Partnering” as a new service to augment the RESI Conference series. Premier Partnering Plus provides deep insight into the investors and strategic partners that regularly attend RESI conferences in search of assets to partner with and invest in. LSN, the creator of RESI, sells a world class investor and strategic partner database to scientist-entrepreneurs and fundraising CEOs, and now RESI attendees can get partial access to that data and review the deep profiles that come with this one-of-a-kind database as part of the RESI partnering experience. This will make for better alignment for both sides of the meeting table as the sell side attendees will now have detailed investment and deal mandate information to help dial in who they need to meet with based on fit.

More details and registration at https://resiconference.com/digital-resi-three-day-conference/.

