LaunchBio event: Critical Funding : Jun 09, 2020

How Non-Dilutive Technology & Equipment Financing Works

From building out a full lab or instrumentation for R&D to installing a customized production line, equipment financing and leasing is often a smart financial decision for businesses. However, with it being a lesser-known form of funding, it can easily be overlooked or misunderstood. By offering a low cost, non-dilutive form of capital—as well as leaseback solutions to inject cash back into the business—equipment financing allows you to preserve your precious equity while avoiding the burden of owning depreciating assets.

More details and registration at https://launchbio.org/feature/critical-funding

From Jun 09, 2020 10:00AM to Jun 09, 2020 10:30AM at webinar