LaunchBio Event : Jun 16, 2020

Your Body Language Advantage: A Commando’s Guide to Killin’ it on Camera

Description

As most people have now discovered, speaking to a camera is hard. Whether it’s for a virtual meeting or creating social media content, speaking well to a camera is an even greater challenge. During the June 16th webinar Terry Vaughan will share:

• How to overcome feeling self-conscious

• Why camera angles are so important

• The power of authenticity & how to achieve it

• Optimal camera eye contact duration

• Where to look other than the lens & why

• Powerful gestures that support your message & those that won’t

• Speaking tips to make you concise, professional, & engaging

More details and registration at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KdxYkNebQwqaE-nmKHSrdw?utm_medium=email&_hsmi=88779174&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8NmevS5Fhjy6xUWJKdRXQpMTBYW6tuhAprLKrrLsF9ysZz3umQpLO47Rp0QrdTbFnxZF-pOPA5finwL7Qn3gO5aEn6pnxudBWTaKdGHH2uT-UDN6g&utm_content=88779174&utm_source=hs_email

From Jun 16, 2020 10:00AM to Jun 16, 2020 11:00AM at webinar