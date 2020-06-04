SDEE & RESI: Fundraising Boot Camp for Life Science Startups : Jun 04, 2020

In preparation for Partnering with Investors and Strategic Partners at Digital RESI 3-Day Global Conference June 8-10, Life Science Nation (LSN) and San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange (SDEE) are partnering to host a Fundraising Bootcamp Webinar: Fundraising Bootcamp.  

Workshop Overview:

·         About Life Science Nation (LSN)

·         Raising Capital: The 3 Most Important Questions

·         The Changing Investor Landscape

·         Debunking the Top 10 Old Myths in Fundraising

·         Planning & Infrastructure for an Outbound Fundraising Campaign

·         Building Your Brand Through Consistent Messaging

·         Key Components of Fundraising Marketing Collateral

·         Branding you and your firm

·         Key Stages in the Marketing Process

Registration here: https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/resi_fundraising_bootcamp_20200604

From Jun 04, 2020 04:00PM to Jun 04, 2020 05:00PM at webinar

