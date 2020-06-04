SDEE & RESI: Fundraising Boot Camp for Life Science Startups : Jun 04, 2020

In preparation for Partnering with Investors and Strategic Partners at Digital RESI 3-Day Global Conference June 8-10, Life Science Nation (LSN) and San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange (SDEE) are partnering to host a Fundraising Bootcamp Webinar: Fundraising Bootcamp.
Workshop Overview:
· About Life Science Nation (LSN)
· Raising Capital: The 3 Most Important Questions
· The Changing Investor Landscape
· Debunking the Top 10 Old Myths in Fundraising
· Planning & Infrastructure for an Outbound Fundraising Campaign
· Building Your Brand Through Consistent Messaging
· Key Components of Fundraising Marketing Collateral
· Branding you and your firm
· Key Stages in the Marketing Process
Registration here: https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/resi_fundraising_bootcamp_20200604
From Jun 04, 2020 04:00PM to Jun 04, 2020 05:00PM at webinar