SDEE COVID-19 Roundtable with Dr Steven Moyo, CEO at Welfie discussing how to pivot in a pandemic and grow a company in challenging times.

RSVP at https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/sdee_covid_roundtable_20200707

From Jul 07, 2020 04:00PM to Jul 07, 2020 05:00PM at https://zoom.us/j/360543849