LaunchBio Big Pitch 2020 : Jul 23, 2020

July 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech Events Comments Off on LaunchBio Big Pitch 2020 : Jul 23, 2020

The Big Pitch is a virtual quick pitch competition for the most promising biotech startups in the US. This summer series challenges all-stars from Cambridge, San Diego, and Durham to score points with investor judges. The winning startup from each region will advance to the National Championship in August where they’ll go head-to-head for bragging rights and our grand prize. 

Visit https://www.launchbio.org/feature/big-pitch-san-diego-2020 for registration 

From Jul 23, 2020 01:00PM to Jul 23, 2020 02:30PM at virtual

