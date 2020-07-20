SDBN VIRTUAL Speed Networking Event August 13, 2020

After 10 years providing the San Diego biotech community with our patented speed networking events, the current situation has motivated us to provide the event virtually! Join hosts Mary Canady, SDBN Founder, and Chris Conner, SDBN BUZZ podcast host as we go into uncharted territory. See history being made as we all share this experience that will help us all to connect better online in the future, even outside the geographical boundaries. Although this event is being limited to Southern California attendees, we anticipate that it can be used to connect with other regions in the future.

We are happy to be able to support the community by donating all of the proceeds for the event to the San Diego Food Bank. We know that many in our community have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to give back. If you’d like to attend the event for free, by volunteering, contact us.

We’ll be using a platform called “Hopin” which will allow us to interact via a process very similar to real life speed networking, in which you’ll be matched to another attendee to speak by video for 5 minutes. You can also move along more quickly, but after trying the platform, we think 5 minutes is the right amount of time. In this platform, everyone will need to comply with the 5 minute limit (if you’ve attended events, you know what I’m talking about…), so it will actually be more efficient. However if you run out of time, you can also connect with the person during the event.

Additionally, we’re setting up several themed tables for groups of up to 5 to discuss a topic, with available sponsorships. We’ll have topics similar to our real life events, along with a COVID partnering session.

Drug Discovery

Drug Development

Genomics

Career Development

COVID-19 Partnering

Again, for these tables, you’ll have the option to connect with anyone who you meet by contacting them through the Hopin application. We’ll be sending helpful tips to help you prepare for this event, stay tuned.

Your company can sponsor a themed networking table for $475, or have an exhibit table for $275, contact SDBN for more details. Benefits include brand recognition and a guaranteed seat at the table for the entire session.

Who: Biotechnology and life science industry or academic professionals in the San Diego/Southern California area (although the event is virtual, we are restricting the location of participants for this first event)

What: Virtual speed networking with themed tables

When: Thursday August 13th 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where/Link: https://hopin.to/events/san-diego-biotechnology-network-virtual-speed-networking

Cost: $15

Sponsorship: We are offering sponsorships at $275, and if you would like to host a networking table, the price is $475. Contact us to learn more.