Biotech Networks Virtual Speed Networking June 15th 2021

The San Diego Biotechnology Network (SDBN) began connecting life science professionals in 2008, and expanded into the California bay area and Los Angeles in late 2019 and into virtual events in 2020. Like other communities, we have realized the power of connecting virtually. Virtual networking tools have advanced to the point where geographic boundaries are less of an obstacle to accelerating development. Click here to register.

SDBN Founder Mary Canady is pleased to announce the founding of Biotech Networks, which will connect life science professionals within and between existing and emerging life science geographic hubs. The new Biotech Networks organization will be based on the SDBN model, and will launch with a virtual speed networking event June 15th 2021 during the BIO International Convention. Combining the SDBN’s expertise in connecting many thousands of life science professionals, with new online tools and the expansion into new regions, will catalyze biotech development at a level never before achieved.

At this event the Boston Cambridge: Biotech Networks hub will also be launched, expanding the organization into one of the major US geographical regions for life science, and creating the first-of-its-kind network outside of California. In the near future, Biotech Networks will be expanding the virtual and in-person networking model developed in California into different regionally-focused hubs across the US and globally.

COVID-19 changed the world in many ways, and while geographic hubs will always facilitate biotech development through a consolidation of research institutions, talent, and capital, there is now an even greater opportunity for life science professionals to accelerate research and product development virtually from any location in the world. Biotech Networks plans to democratize the connections both within and between regions through the development of both regional and topic-based member-driven communities.

Participants at the June 15th Biotech Networks Virtual Speed Networking event will make many meaningful connections with other life science professionals through online 1-on-1 speed networking activities which SDBN has been developing over their 13 year history. The event will also feature location and topic-based roundtables, where guests can informally network. In addition, attendees will participate in determining the future of Biotech Networks through interactive sessions and polls. In addition to networking, activities within and between each region may include partnering, conferences, mentoring, and career fairs.

Tickets are only $20 to attend the event, and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Unicef to provide relief to COVID-19 victims in India. We will begin the event at 3 p.m. US PT/6 p.m. US ET to accommodate different time zones, and the welcome presentation will be available for viewing at any time for those who may need to log in late. Speed networking will continue until 7 p.m. US PT/10 p.m. US ET. Instructions for using the event platform will also be provided.

Sponsors

Sponsorships are available for this event, please contact us.