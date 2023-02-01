Biotech Networks Event: Speed Networking Live in San Diego February 22 2023

Biotech Networks is back in person February 22 2023 with in person speed networking at an outside venue (weather permitting) generously provided by HomeLab Torrey Pines. We will have options for you to connect with others before, during and after the event, with ways that fit your comfort level with regards to COVID-19 safety and any anxiety you may be feeling post-lockdown. We hope to provide hybrid events in the near future, where you can speed network with biotech professionals regardless of your physical location. This event will be in person and we’ll also set up a LinkedIn event so you can see who’s attending.

As before, this event will provide a casual dinner and we’ll begin speed networking soon after. Bring your elevator speech, lots of business cards, your mobile phone (QR Codes!), and optionally a notebook. Dress warmly as nights can be chilly, and wear a mask if you’d like. HomeLab has a great outdoor space and a covered garage with plenty of parking, and it is very conveniently located on the San Diego research mesa.

About HomeLab Torrey Pines

We believe that disruptive biotechs transcend boundaries: they can be built anywhere, by anyone and in any corner of the economy, from curing rare diseases at scale to mass-producing lab-grown meat. We want to find and be a home to these companies. We partner with founders around the world, across life sciences and digital health applications, and at various stages, primarily before success is obvious. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions: We are requiring that each in person attendee confirm that they are COVID-19 vaccinated, or have taken a test the day of the event.

Event Details

Who: Life science researchers and biotech professionals in the greater San Diego area

Where: HomeLab Torrey Pines, 11011 N Torrey Pines Rd #200, La Jolla, CA 92037 (map link)

What: Biotech Networks Speed Networking Live: San Diego

When: Wednesday February 22nd 2023 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Cost: $35, casual dinner

