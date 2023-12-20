Biotech Networks Speed Networking: San Diego January 30th 2024

We’re back! Even though we’re busy hosting events across the country, we know that the San Diego community appreciates our events, so we’ve added this event to our schedule. Join us January 30th at our La Jolla venue amongst the Torrey Pines. For $35, you’ll get a casual dinner, Scientific Speed Networking, and the chance to win a $50 gift card. Click here to register.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We are limiting this event to 5 Premier Sponsorships, each which include:

Choice of Drug Discovery, Drug Development, or your own topic (such as Medical Devices, etc., invite your top leads to the event)

Linked logo on website as “Drug Discovery Sponsor”, etc. and all pre-event emails (Monthly newsletter to 40K subscribers, dedicated e-blast to 5K+ regional subscribers, shared to 10K+ social media followers)

Literature table at event

3 minutes at microphone

Event signage logo placement

Distribution of promotional items/fliers/postcards on themed networking tables

3 social media posts thanking individual sponsor

Three free passes ($105 value)

List of registrants

Price: $1475