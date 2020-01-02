Associate Research Scientist – Neuroimmunology | Astellas Research Institute of America

Seeking to identify a motivated candidate who can support technical aspects of preclinical neuroimmunology research project in a growing collaborative international research environment
Posted: 1/02/2020
Closing: 1/31/2020
Position/Level: Associate Research Scientist. Non-Employee Program. Full time. 1 year contract with
optional second year extension. Possible transition to employee program after 2nd year.
Location: Torrey Pines/San Diego
Education: BA, BS, or MS in biological science, biotechnology, or related field
Experience:
- (Required) 2+ years of industry or academic research experience
- (Preferred) experience in biotech or pharma research environment.
Skills:
- (Technical – Required) Experience running immunological assays including FACS analysis, ELISA
- (Technical – Preferred) Experience in handling patient samples, using FLIPR system, performing aseptic culture of cell lines and primary rodent neural cells, Immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence microscopy
- (Operational) Adherence to corporate policy, attention to detail in research and documentation, comfortable working with a multinational team of scientists (Japanese language skills are a plus, but are not required.)
Request: Please provide a Resume or CV to the link below that includes:
(1) Years of experience with flow cytometry
(2) FACS systems/software used and level of experience
(3) Assays performed
To Apply, Contact: AssocResSciARIA@gmail.com