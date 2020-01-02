Associate Research Scientist – Neuroimmunology | Astellas Research Institute of America

Seeking to identify a motivated candidate who can support technical aspects of preclinical neuroimmunology research project in a growing collaborative international research environment

Posted: 1/02/2020

Closing: 1/31/2020

Position/Level: Associate Research Scientist. Non-Employee Program. Full time. 1 year contract with

optional second year extension. Possible transition to employee program after 2nd year.

Location: Torrey Pines/San Diego

Education: BA, BS, or MS in biological science, biotechnology, or related field

Experience:

(Required) 2+ years of industry or academic research experience

(Preferred) experience in biotech or pharma research environment.

Skills:

(Technical – Required) Experience running immunological assays including FACS analysis, ELISA

(Technical – Preferred) Experience in handling patient samples, using FLIPR system, performing aseptic culture of cell lines and primary rodent neural cells, Immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence microscopy

(Operational) Adherence to corporate policy, attention to detail in research and documentation, comfortable working with a multinational team of scientists (Japanese language skills are a plus, but are not required.)

Request: Please provide a Resume or CV to the link below that includes:

(1) Years of experience with flow cytometry

(2) FACS systems/software used and level of experience

(3) Assays performed

To Apply, Contact: AssocResSciARIA@gmail.com