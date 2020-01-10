Principal – Science & Technology

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on world-class collaborative science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Alexandria pioneered this niche in 1994 and has since established a dominant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria is known for its high-quality and diverse tenant base. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A assets clustered in urban science and technology campuses that provide its innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Alexandria’s Science and Technology Team supports the company by providing scientific and technical expertise to help guide Alexandria’s three major activities: Venture Capital Investment, Real Estate, and Thought Leadership.

Alexandria’s Venture Investment arm acts as the strategic venture capital group within Alexandria Real Estate Equities and helps identify and invest in innovative life science companies, including biotech and agtech, and manage all related due diligence for potential investments, including in-depth review of a company’s technology, key focus area(s), competitive landscape, and the strength and level of innovation of each opportunity.

Real Estate activities include performing diligence on potential life science, tech and agtech tenants, as well as monitoring existing tenants through review of financials, scientific milestones, news and press releases, and meetings with management.

Lastly, Thought Leadership activities include preparing for and organizing efforts around the Alexandria Summit, a high-impact event that brings together industry experts and opinion leaders across the healthcare landscape to discuss current progress and challenges. We are seeking a Principal – Science & Technology for our San Diego office. The incumbent will be a highly skilled individual with a strong scientific background and proficiency in business. This individual will lead venture investments, monitor and track local life science companies and industry trends, and assist in business development, thought leadership initiatives and strategy for the San Diego region.

The Company is an equal opportunity employer. We are pleased to consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, sex (including sexual or gender identity), religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, age, marital or veteran status, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or medical condition.

Alexandria Venture Investments and Tenant Underwriting in San Diego

Identify, conduct diligence, and lead investments in private life science companies in San Diego.

Help manage and track existing San Diego investment portfolio.

Identify and conduct diligence on potential LP investments in venture funds and help monitor existing LP portfolio.

Help organize and implement a west coast Alexandria Seed Capital network.

Research, monitor, and analyze performance indicators for Alexandria’s San Diego tenants and potential tenants. Responsibilities include meeting with companies, ongoing evaluation of company clinical/commercial status, fundraising efforts, financial conditions, etc.

Business Development, Thought Leadership & Strategy for San Diego Region

Maintain a strong presence and network throughout the San Diego life science ecosystem.

Attend industry related events and workshops to promote Alexandria.

Develop strategic relationships with the academic, commercial, and venture communities in San Diego.

Develop events and programs to help support early stage companies and San Diego life science ecosystem growth as well as increase Alexandria’s visibility in San Diego.

Work closely with leaders of the Alexandria San Diego office to help identify key tenants and potential tenants, growth opportunities, and ecosystem trends that may impact real estate.

Research & Analysis

Research, monitor and analyze the viability, performance and financial condition of life science companies and other related entities in the San Diego region.

Research and analyze new areas of science that may impact Alexandria Venture Investment strategy, and San Diego real estate strategy.

Monitor and synthesize news, information and insights related to capital markets and the life science industry, coming out of major news media sources, industry conferences, and company press releases, earnings calls and SEC filings.

Support executive/senior management with special projects that require strategic coordination and data compilation; analyze, interpret and present information in oral and written formats.

Experience Requirements: