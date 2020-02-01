You will sell annual listings/memberships to this dynamic platform to decision makers at companies in Biotech, Pharma, Genomics, Healthcare, and more. $4,000 a month
From Indeed – Sat, 01 Feb 2020 17:00:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Sales Account Representative for a Healthcare Marketing Directory – Aspect Health – San Diego, CA
You will sell annual listings/memberships to this dynamic platform to decision makers at companies in Biotech, Pharma, Genomics, Healthcare, and more. $4,000 a month