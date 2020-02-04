Open Senior Medical Writer position at G&L Scientific!

G&L Scientific is looking for a full-time Senior Medical Writer with a deep medical background. Someone who is extremely knowledgeable about FDA guidance for regulatory documents such as NDA/ISS/ISE, protocols, amendments, MAA,

INDs, PIP, CSR, PBRER, etc., as well as someone who has experience writing sections of these various documents. A Medical Degree is preferred and nephrology experience is an added benefit.

The location of this role is home-based, however we require this person to be in the San Diego County as ad-hoc meetings, discussions, and reviews will likely take place in person. Compensation is competitive and up for negotiation. Benefits package extremely strong and included. Please send resumes to Derek Longenecker, Resource Management Specialist, at dlongenecker@gandlscientific.com.

G&L Scientific is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applicants from all sections of the community regardless of their gender, religious belief, political opinion, sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status or race. We recruit based on talent alone and firmly believe that an individual’s background should play no part in the recruitment and selection process.

G&L is committed to everyone having the right to work in an environment free from threat of discrimination, intimidation, harassment and abuse. All employees at G&L share the responsibility to challenge discriminatory behavior and promote equality of opportunity.