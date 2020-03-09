Immunology Research Associate | Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

Company Description

Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry.  Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.

Job Description

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for an Immunology Research Associate to support our Professional Scientific Services group in San Diego, CA.

Employee Responsibilities:

  • An understanding and application of GMP and GLP procedures
  • Isolation, purification and culture of freshly isolated populations of leukocyte from humans for ex vivo assays
  • Design cell-based assays with immunology research-related technologies (e.g. human whole blood, primary human leukocyte isolation, cellular activation and differentiation, FACS, etc.)
  • Prepare cellular materials for genomic or transcriptomic assessment
  • Studey genes, gene regulatory elements, RNA biology, or transcriptome analysis
  • Profile genetic signatures or expression thereof in bulk or single cell populations using NGS, qPCR, ddPCR, RNS-seq, microarrays, and complementary techniques
  • Basic NGS data management and interpretation
  • Ability to successfully train other scientists in technical assays
  • Specific knowledge of proteins and antibodies
  • Data analysis experience with Microsoft Excel or similar programs
  • Prepare and present data in PowerPoint format
  • Author, review, and data verify technical reports

The Ideal Candidate would possess:

  • Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
  • Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
  • An understanding of the business of science
  • Strong organization, scientific, computational, communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to independently conduct process characterization and process validation experiments, design-of-experiment robustness studies, as well as assay qualification studies

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree with 3 – 4 years of experience, or Master’s degree with 2+ years of experience
  • Degree in biochemistry, chemistry, analytical chemistry, life sciences, or other related degree concentration
  • Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship

Additional Information

Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed.  Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.

As a Eurofins Lancaster Labs employee, you will become part of a company that has received national recognition as a great place to work.  We offer excellent full-time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and time-off, and dental and vision options.   To learn more about Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, please explore our website  www.lancasterlabs.com

Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

