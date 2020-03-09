Immunology Research Associate | Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Job Description
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for an Immunology Research Associate to support our Professional Scientific Services group in San Diego, CA.
Employee Responsibilities:
- An understanding and application of GMP and GLP procedures
- Isolation, purification and culture of freshly isolated populations of leukocyte from humans for ex vivo assays
- Design cell-based assays with immunology research-related technologies (e.g. human whole blood, primary human leukocyte isolation, cellular activation and differentiation, FACS, etc.)
- Prepare cellular materials for genomic or transcriptomic assessment
- Studey genes, gene regulatory elements, RNA biology, or transcriptome analysis
- Profile genetic signatures or expression thereof in bulk or single cell populations using NGS, qPCR, ddPCR, RNS-seq, microarrays, and complementary techniques
- Basic NGS data management and interpretation
- Ability to successfully train other scientists in technical assays
- Specific knowledge of proteins and antibodies
- Data analysis experience with Microsoft Excel or similar programs
- Prepare and present data in PowerPoint format
- Author, review, and data verify technical reports
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
- An understanding of the business of science
- Strong organization, scientific, computational, communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to independently conduct process characterization and process validation experiments, design-of-experiment robustness studies, as well as assay qualification studies
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree with 3 – 4 years of experience, or Master’s degree with 2+ years of experience
- Degree in biochemistry, chemistry, analytical chemistry, life sciences, or other related degree concentration
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.
As a Eurofins Lancaster Labs employee, you will become part of a company that has received national recognition as a great place to work. We offer excellent full-time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and time-off, and dental and vision options. To learn more about Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, please explore our website www.lancasterlabs.com
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.
Be the first to comment