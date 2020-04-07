Manager – Microbiology | Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 55 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.

Job Description

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for a Manager to oversee Microbiology for our Professional Scientific Services group in Oceanside, CA.

Manager – MIcrobiology responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following :

Manage and develop a staff of 10-25 scientists to perform environmental monitoring (EM), cleaning validation, and ICP sample testing at biologics manufacturing facility using sampling protocols and associated documents.

Scheduling staff to ensure coverage of a 20 hour/ 7 day work week with 2-3 shifts

Ensure team is meeting client expectations and performing in compliance with cGMP policies and SOPs in a production environment

Assist with planning and layout of new laboratory space

Seek out and collaborate with clients to suggest new areas of opportuity for service

Participate in lean lab operation, 6S laboratory layout, preventive action, and continuous improvement programs to reduce operating costs

Review results of QC testing such as Biourden, Endotoxin,Total Organic Carbon, Concentration, and Conductivity

Review manufacturing schedule for dynamic environmental monitoring to ensure all samples are collected appropriately, and address problems where necessary

Reconcile all environmental monitoring samples at the end of the production run to ensure all samples were appropriately taken, processed, and were within required limits

Ensure Weekend, holiday, and overtime coverage as needed to meet client schedules

Train personnel to perform laboratory operations

The ideal candidate would possess :

Experience with sample collection and QC testing in a cGMP production environment

Process improvement including Lean, Six Sigma, or related methodology

Leadership in a dynamic team environment

Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills

Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude

Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies

Qualifications

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in, life sciences, microbiology or other related degree concentration

At least 5 years related biologics experience (cGMP production laboratory in microbiology and environmental monitoring preferred)

Leadership experience

Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship

Additional Information

What we offer:

Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options

Life and disability insurance

401(k) with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Position is full-time, 8am – 5pm with occasional overtime required. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of Oceanside, CA are encouraged to apply.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Professional Scientific Services® (PSS) is a global, award-winning insourcing solution that places our people at our clients’ site dedicated to running and managing laboratory services while eliminating headcount, co-employment and project-management worries.

We infuse our 55-year track record of scientific and laboratory operations expertise, as well as HR and great place to work best practices, to recruit, hire, train and manage highly qualified scientists to perform laboratory services using our client’s quality systems and equipment.

