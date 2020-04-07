Senior Microbiology Associate/Group Leader (2nd Shift) | Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

- Oceanside, CA, USA
Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 55 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Job Description
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for a Senior Microbiology Assoicate Group Leader to support our Professional Scientific Services group in Oceanside, CA.
Senior Microbiology Associate Group Leader responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Supervise a staff of 3-6 scientists
- Aseptically collect Environmental Monitoring (EM), cleaning validation, and ICP testing samples at client facilities using sampling protocols and associated documents.
- Ensure compliance with GMP policies and SOPs in a production environment
- Aseptically gown and work in sterile manufacturing areas
- Perform and supervise QC testing such as Biourden, Endotoxin,Total Organic Carbon, Concentration, and Conductivity
- Maintain and Ensure sample chain of custody using a LIMS system and perform all aspects of Sample management including aliquotting, storage, receipt, and shipping
- Review manufacturing schedule for dynamic environmental monitoring to ensure all samples are collected appropriately, and address problems where necessary
- Review and reconcile all environmental monitoring samples at the end of the production run to ensure all samples were appropriately taken, processed, and were within required limits
- Weekend, holiday, and overtime work required as needed to meet client schedules
- Perform Laboratory and Equipment maintenence
- Participate in lean lab operation, 6S laboratory layout, preventive action, and continuous improvement programs to reduce operating costs
- Calculate, evaluate, review, and properly communicate data verbally and in written format
- Train personnel to perform laboratory operations
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Experience with sterile technique, Empower software, and working in a GMP production environment
- Leadership in a dynamic team environment
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in microbiology, life sciences, or other related degree concentration
- At least 3 years related laboratory experience (microbiology and environmental monitoring in a GMP facility preferred)
- Leadership experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
What we offer:
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Position is full-time, 4 days a week, Second Shift (10:30 a.m – 9:00 p.m.), with overtime as needed. Shifts will be Sunday through Wednesday or Wednesday through Saturday. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of Oceanside, California are encouraged to apply.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Professional Scientific Services® (PSS) is a global, award-winning insourcing solution that places our people at our clients’ site dedicated to running and managing laboratory services while eliminating headcount, co-employment and project-management worries.
We infuse our 55-year track record of scientific and laboratory operations expertise, as well as HR and great place to work best practices, to recruit, hire, train and manage highly qualified scientists to perform laboratory services using our client’s quality systems and equipment.
We are looking forward to receiving your application including your expected salary and possible start date via our career website.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
