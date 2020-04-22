Analytical Chemist: Entry Level | Eurofins Advantar

Eurofins Advantar Laboratories, Inc provides expertise in virtually all dosage forms including small molecule, peptide, protein, DNA, RNA and oligonucleotide drug molecules. Our GMP-compliant services include pre-formulation and formulation development, analytical methods development/validation/remediation, release and stability testing, compendial analysis, and clinical trial material labeling and packaging.
Eurofins Advantar Laboratories, Inc is searching for an Analytical Chemist in San Diego, CA.
Analytical Chemist responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Develop, qualify and validate analytical test methods for drug product, intermediates and excipients
- Design and execute analytical development studies
- Write analytical method validation protocols and reports
- Write and maintain applicable SOPs
- Provide analytical support to QC, Process Engineering and Manufacturing as applicable
- Perform externally generated data review
- Assist in development stability study design and protocol writing
- Assist management during regulatory inspections and internal audits
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Experience with variety of analytical techniques, method development and validation
- Hands-on experience in HPLC, GC, LCMS, and GCMS is a plus
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Science or related discipline
- 1-5 years of contract laboratory/research or relevant industry experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
What We Offer:
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
To learn more about Eurofins, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
