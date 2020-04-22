LC-MS Scientist | Eurofins Advantar

Eurofins Advantar Laboratories, Inc is searching for a LC-MS Scientist in San Diego, CA.

LC-MS Scientist responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following :

Performing a large variety of analytical tasks for the development and validation of analytical methods used in the testing of drug products and raw materials by means of various procedures including HPLC and mass spectrometry; reading, understanding, and interpreting diverse analytical procedures presented in a variety of written styles

Utilizes technical knowledge in the development of unique analytical methods (including researching projects via literature and internet)

Applies GMP/GLP in all areas of responsibility, as appropriate

Read, understand, and follow the direction of analytical procedures and internal SOPs

Utilize appropriate resources for information when developing analytical methods

Manage projects and discuss projects with clients when necessary

Perform laboratory operations with good dexterity, good laboratory techniques, and high degree of accuracy and precision

Document testing, observations, deviations, and results clearly and completely

Operate and maintain laboratory equipment, understand principles (theory) of laboratory instrumentation

Understand and perform calculations as required by test methods (some derivation of equations may be required)

Understand and utilize computers for information access, calculations, processing data, and report preparation

Lead projects and perform method development and validation utilizing a variety of analytical techniques, act as technical lead in conference calls with clients

Train others in laboratory procedures

Perform laboratory maintenance, communicate with vendors and repair personnel

Write investigations

Collaborate in developmental and investigational work performed by other analysts

Learn new analytical procedures and computer programs

Write new SOPs and update existing SOPs

The ideal candidate would possess :

Experience with MS instrumentation, such as triple quadrupole, TOF or QTOF for the purpose of biological or pharmaceutical analysis

Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills

Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude

Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies

Basic Minimum Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, or other related degree concentration, or equivalent directly-related experience (two years of directly related industry experience is equivalent to one full-time year of college in related major)

BS with 5+ years or MS with 3+ years or PhD with 3+ years in Chemistry or related field

Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship

Minimum of 3 years experience with LC-MS method development and validation

What We Offer:

Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options

Life and disability insurance

401(k) with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.

About us:

Eurofins Advantar Laboratories, Inc provides expertise in virtually all dosage forms including small molecule, peptide, protein, DNA, RNA and oligonucleotide drug molecules. Our GMP-compliant services include pre-formulation and formulation development, analytical methods development/validation/remediation, release and stability testing, compendial analysis, and clinical trial material labeling and packaging.

To learn more about Eurofins, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com .

