Assists with project closeout and provides summaries/feedback for proposed process change. Understanding of biotech or drug product development and of multi…
From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Wed, 22 Apr 2020 21:52:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Project Manager – Drug Substance Manufacturing – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA
Assists with project closeout and provides summaries/feedback for proposed process change. Understanding of biotech or drug product development and of multi…