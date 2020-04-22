West Coast Business Development Manager | Albemarle

When you join the Albemarle team, you contribute to a better tomorrow. You will play a role in powering many of the world’s largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. We are putting innovation to work to improve people’s lives and we want YOU to be a part of it.

Job Description

Location : Virtual, West Coast USA – San Diego, CA – California – Oregon – Washington

Key Responsibilities

Assist in the development of business cases and value propositions to justify new business opportunities

Comprehensive market analyses and models that provide the foundation for business decisions.

Successful identification and landing of new business for NCE clinical CDMO/CMO (contract manufacturing organization) opportunities while working collaboratively with R&D, engineering teams and program managers

Proven technical expertise and understanding of early stage research and clinical studies.

Administers, develops, and grows company’s business activities and revenue from new and existing market segments and channels.

Develops business development strategies and creates annual business development plans for relevant area to reach required business objectives and revenue.

Works closely with account managers to understand business requirements and market needs.

Recognizes new market segments and opportunities for business development, makes a calculation of returns and investment, and gains agreement for the investment, resources, and actions required for the developments.

Prioritizes market segment development activities and sets revenue targets.

Requirements

Typically requires a bachelors’ degree and 5+ years of broad experience, with experience in product management and obtaining new business opportunities for API contract manufacturing of NCEs through clinical trials and commercial manufacturing.

Experience with Advanced Pharmaceutical intermediates (API’s) and Certified Raw Materials (CRM)

Experience with GMP products and processes

Experience with discovering and developing new products and opportunities

Must be able to travel 50% of the time