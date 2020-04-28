Associate Project Manager | Eurofins Discovery

- San Diego, CA, USA
- Full-time
Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company which provides a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries. The Group believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA.
Group’s key figures (as of March 2019) are approx. 3.8 billion Euros turnover, over 800 laboratories across 47 countries and about 45,000 staff.
Job Description
This position is accountable for routinely interfacing with Eurofins Discovery business lines (BL), project teams and client to design, plan, and execute DiscoveryOne partnership projects. Participate in goal-oriented meetings, while capturing action items, updating documentation, and ensuring that goals and objectives are met. This individual will facilitate planning against the budget, timelines, and work plans.
· Consult with the client as to their requirements, research, prepare and deliver client partnership proposals/quotations containing, where required, screening cascade/work flow design – requiring interaction with client, BL key stakeholders and key experts from sites within Eurofins Discovery including pricing team.
- Monitor and control progress of projects and activities across the relevant sites to ensure timely delivery of data, project milestones and productive relationships with clients.
- Identify impediments/risks to meeting timelines, budgets or achieving milestones and support the project team in reaching solutions satisfactory to the clients
- Act as the key project contact in regular communications with client’s project matters including scheduling and attending regular meetings, presenting updates to the client on timelines (Gantt), data delivery, change requests, financial and commercial aspects of the project.
- Support the maintenance of the relevant project management documents, on-line project trackers (SharePoint) and Gantt Charts to support project tracking.
- Develops resourcing and budget plans to meet client needs
- Develop and maintain an understanding of Eurofins Discovery capabilities and capacity and the wider capabilities of Eurofins Biopharma Services
· Communicate project status and issues to the management and other stakeholders through meetings and key documents (program timelines, budget breakdowns, vendor management, resourcing etc.)
· Prepare and facilitate the post-project evaluation – ensure lessons learned are shared/implemented across projects and stakeholders as needed, participate in continuous improvement activities.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent directly-related experience
- At least 5 years’ experience of drug discovery project management
- Extensive knowledge in time and cost estimate development
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego CA are encouraged to apply.
What we Offer:
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
