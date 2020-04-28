Associate Project Manager | Eurofins Discovery

Company Description

Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company which provides a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries. The Group believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA.

Group’s key figures (as of March 2019) are approx. 3.8 billion Euros turnover, over 800 laboratories across 47 countries and about 45,000 staff.