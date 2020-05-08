Develop and manage pitch materials and conduct media outreach to healthcare, biotech and business reporters (gaining broad experience with the media over time). $130,000 – $150,000 a year
From AceIt Strategies! – Fri, 08 May 2020 20:26:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Investor Relations & Communications Director- Biotechnology – AceIt Strategies! – San Diego, CA
Develop and manage pitch materials and conduct media outreach to healthcare, biotech and business reporters (gaining broad experience with the media over time). $130,000 – $150,000 a year