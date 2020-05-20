Analytical Chemist: Entry Level | Eurofins | San Diego, CA

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
Analytical Chemist responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Develop, qualify and validate analytical test methods for drug product, intermediates and excipients
- Design and execute analytical development studies
- Write analytical method validation protocols and reports
- Write and maintain applicable SOPs
- Provide analytical support to QC, Process Engineering and Manufacturing as applicable
- Perform externally generated data review
- Assist in development stability study design and protocol writing
- Assist management during regulatory inspections and internal audits
Qualifications
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Experience with variety of analytical techniques, method development and validation
- Hands-on experience in HPLC, GC, LCMS, and GCMS is a plus
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Science or related discipline
- 1-5 years of contract laboratory/research or relevant industry experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
