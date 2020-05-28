RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

Diagnologix, LLC, located in San Diego, California and was founded in 2012, develops innovative biomedical tools and products for unmet medical need. Diagnologix has received several SBIR awards from NIH, check Diagnologix company website http://www.diagnologix.com/ for more information.

We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join our team to work on NIH funded projects in cellular immunotherapy area. The ideal candidate must be self-motivated, strongly committed to the scientific advance, and capable of working independently and collaboratively in a team environment. Key responsibilities will include human blood sample processing, cell culture, cell isolation, flow cytometry, ELISA, Elispot assay, and other cell biology related assays. Previous work experience is preferred but not essential, training will be available.

Requirements:

BS/MS in cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry or

related biological sciences.

·

Past industry or academic experience preferred

·

Must have strong work ethic, and enthusiastic for laboratory

work

·

Must be a team player and be able to work independently

·

Proficient in Microsoft office and be comfortable learning new

software programs.

Diagnologix is an EEO company.

Submit resume online by emailing contact@diagnologix.com, no phone calls please.