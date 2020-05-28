Study Director: LeadHunter Services | Eurofins DiscoverX

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
Major focus on driving excellence and quality in assay services while improving workflows, time to customer, frequency and flexibility of service offering, costs, and other key performance indicators. Responsible for delivering high quality drug discovery services in a timely and cost-effective manner within a safe working environment. The ideal candidate must be able to work effectively with teams across the organization including IT, Compound Management, Global Operations, and Marketing to achieve goals. He/She must be an excellent leader who can effectively design and implement plans that support business objectives.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Essential functions include assay execution, data analysis and QC, and client report generation for on-time data delivery. Client consultation is an essential function and includes providing advice on assay design strategies and addressing technical questions beyond the scope of the technical support team.
- Execution, analysis and on-time delivery of client pharmacology data.
- Scheduling of screening projects across the LeadHunter Services sites.
- Planning and execution of strategies to meet business objectives by working effectively with other Eurofins DiscoverX teams (IT, Compound Management, Global Operations).
- Evaluate existing data management and reporting systems and provide strategic input.
- Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures and QC parameters for all assays.
- Continue to develop and implement cost improvement and efficiency plans to improve service delivery performance, efficiency, throughput, flexibility, and scalability.
- Support activities for hiring and retaining a diverse, highly qualified staff and for providing career coaching, growth and personal development.
- Planning for capital equipment and personnel expenditures.
- Implement business continuity practices, including functional area cross-training of staff, tracking of key reagent inventory, and multi-site storage of precious reagents.
- Performing other duties as required and assigned.
- Heavily involved in data management. Optimize workflow and remedy error prone steps.
- Gain deep understanding of CBIS and other IT tool functionality and work with Kinomescan and PathHunter operation on increasing flexibility and functionality of tools.
- Perform data analysis, IT optimization to generate custom reports.
- Coordinates the development of data analyses. Work with IT team on implementation of extended reporting capabilities. Develops and pilots new analyses, software and dashboards for biological data generated.
- Demonstrates and promotes the company vision
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Conducts all activities in a safe and efficient manner
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Owns the accountability and responsibility of delivering to client needs and timeliness
- Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Adjusts work hours as needed to meet client deadlines
- Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements
Qualifications
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Strong experience in leading screening services and assay operations teams to meet objectives
- Strong experience developing diverse cell based assays for GPCRs, ion channels, and transporters as well as biochemical/biophysical assays
- Strong interpersonal skills and must have excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience with automation of plate-based assays (e.g. automated liquid handling stations and automation software) in a high throughput screening environment, cell-based assay design, data analysis, and management of large data sets is essential
- Must demonstrate strategic thinking as well as the willingness to lead initiatives through implementation
- PhD in the life sciences, cell biology, biochemistry, chemistry, engineering or a related discipline plus at least 10 years of cell based and biochemical assay development and screening experience in an industrial laboratory setting that includes drug discovery assays and reagents
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
