Associate Research Scientist | Astellas Research Institute of America

Seeking to identify a motivated candidate who can support technical aspects of preclinical research projects in a collaborative international research environment

Posted: 5/29/2020

Closing: 6/29/2020

Position/Level: Associate Research Scientist. Non-Employee Program (Contract). Full time. 1 year with

optional second year extension. Possible transition to employee program after 2nd

year.

Location: Torrey Pines/San Diego

Education: BA, BS, or MS in biological science, biotechnology, or related field

Experience:

(Required) Industry or academic research experience

(Preferred) 2+ years in academic, biotech or pharma bench research environment. Experience in gene therapy field.

Skills:

(Technical– Required) Experience with rodent surgery, standard molecular biology experience including protein, nucleic acid purification, Western or dot blotting, qPCR, Cell culture and cellular transfection with viral/non-viral vectors, Immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, ELISA, Fluorescence microscopy

(Technical – Preferred) Mouse stereotaxic surgery, Adeno-associated virus manufacturing (Gene synthesis, plasmid DNA amplification, AAV production and purification), Nanoparticle formulation, Human iPSC expansion and differentiation to specific cell types.

(Operational) Adherence to corporate policy, Attention to detail in research and documentation, Comfortable working with a multinational team of scientists (Japanese language skills are a plus, but not required.)

Contact: AssocResSciARIA@gmail.com