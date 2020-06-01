Design and carry out experiments and provide technical and operational leadership. Leadership skills in managing internal and external projects are required.
From Phanes Therapeutics Inc – Mon, 01 Jun 2020 11:46:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Director/Director of Cell Line Development and Upstream Process Development – Phanes Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
Design and carry out experiments and provide technical and operational leadership. Leadership skills in managing internal and external projects are required.