Executive Assistant / Receptionist | Erasca

Position Summary:
Focused and energetic, you are motivated to achieve your professional goals while supporting and driving your colleagues and Erasca to success. Being organized and having meticulous attention to detail is what you do best with the ability to easily pivot between competing priorities.
Duties & Responsibilities:
Essential duties and responsibilities for the dual roles include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Executive Assistant

  • Provide complex and diverse administrative support for the CEO and other C-level executives as assigned
  • Coordinate and maintain ever-changing calendars by scheduling complex meetings with multiple competing priorities
  • Assist in prioritization, time management, and maintaining deadlines
  • Schedule a variety of internal and external meetings, conference calls, and web meetings across multiple time zones
  • Coordinate and execute varied domestic and international travel itineraries, including flights, hotels, ground transportation, etc. with the ability to successfully change plans with little or no notice
  • Appropriately handle information of a highly confidential and critical nature
  • Process expense reports in a timely manner
  • Work collaboratively and liaise with Erasca employees, members of the executive team, board members, external partners, and investors
  • Demonstrate professional confidence in one’s own ability and belief in one’s convictions during challenging circumstances
  • Utilize intuition from previous experience working through complex situations/issues
  • Must be available or on call outside of normal working hours, especially during intensive financing or business development processes
  • Create and update complex PowerPoint presentations, as well as other documents and correspondence in Word and Excel

Receptionist

  • Greet clients, guests, and vendors in a professional and courteous manner and direct them to the appropriate contact
  • Answer, assist and direct all incoming telephone calls and voicemails to the appropriate parties
  • Provide domestic and international shipping assistance to employees (e.g., FedEx, UPS, etc.)
  • Establish and maintain positive relationships with delivery couriers and all vendors
  • Inventory, order and stock office and kitchen supplies ensuring an adequate supply of all items
  • Receive, sort, and distribute mail daily
  • Facilitate staff conference registration, including travel
  • Coordinate and plan meetings or other events which include ordering food/catering and setup/clean up
  • Ensure Erasca is presented in an ethical, professional, and positive manner while maintaining high level of confidentiality
  • Provide administrative support for departments such as, printing, filing, photocopying, data entry, and scanning as needed
Education / Experience:
  • Education: Bachelor’s degree
  • Experience: 5-7 years progressively related experience including C-level support; or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
  • Extensive calendar and meeting planning experience
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritize with effective time management
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Detail oriented
  • Customer service mindset/disposition
  • Experience managing confidential and highly sensitive information with highest degree of discretion
  • Experience working in a fast-paced environment handling a wide range of administrative tasks with little supervision or oversight
  • Respond to internal and external correspondence in a timely and professional manner
  • Discretion and good judgement are a must
  • Friendly, team-oriented, collaborative with a positive “can-do” attitude leaving your ego at the door
ADA Notations:
  • Frequent communication (talking/hearing)
  • Ability to interact on the telephone for long periods of time
  • Prolonged periods of sitting and reaching with arms, standing, bending and kneeling
  • Must be able to lift and transport at least 30 pounds
  • Vision requirements include: close, distance, peripheral, color, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.
  • Computer use: Up to 75% of the time.
  • Noise conditions: Normal office environment.

Location: San Diego, 92111

Full-time Employment

To apply: jobs@erasca.com