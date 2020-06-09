Executive Assistant / Receptionist | Erasca

Focused and energetic, you are motivated to achieve your professional goals while supporting and driving your colleagues and Erasca to success. Being organized and having meticulous attention to detail is what you do best with the ability to easily pivot between competing priorities.
Duties & Responsibilities:
Essential duties and responsibilities for the dual roles include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
Executive Assistant
Provide complex and diverse administrative support for the CEO and other C-level executives as assigned
Coordinate and maintain ever-changing calendars by scheduling complex meetings with multiple competing priorities
Assist in prioritization, time management, and maintaining deadlines
Schedule a variety of internal and external meetings, conference calls, and web meetings across multiple time zones
Coordinate and execute varied domestic and international travel itineraries, including flights, hotels, ground transportation, etc. with the ability to successfully change plans with little or no notice
Appropriately handle information of a highly confidential and critical nature
Process expense reports in a timely manner
Work collaboratively and liaise with Erasca employees, members of the executive team, board members, external partners, and investors
Demonstrate professional confidence in one’s own ability and belief in one’s convictions during challenging circumstances
Utilize intuition from previous experience working through complex situations/issues
Must be available or on call outside of normal working hours, especially during intensive financing or business development processes
Create and update complex PowerPoint presentations, as well as other documents and correspondence in Word and Excel
Receptionist
Greet clients, guests, and vendors in a professional and courteous manner and direct them to the appropriate contact
Answer, assist and direct all incoming telephone calls and voicemails to the appropriate parties
Provide domestic and international shipping assistance to employees (e.g., FedEx, UPS, etc.)
Establish and maintain positive relationships with delivery couriers and all vendors
Inventory, order and stock office and kitchen supplies ensuring an adequate supply of all items
Receive, sort, and distribute mail daily
Facilitate staff conference registration, including travel
Coordinate and plan meetings or other events which include ordering food/catering and setup/clean up
Ensure Erasca is presented in an ethical, professional, and positive manner while maintaining high level of confidentiality
Provide administrative support for departments such as, printing, filing, photocopying, data entry, and scanning as needed
Education / Experience:
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Experience: 5-7 years progressively related experience including C-level support; or equivalent combination of education and experience
Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
Extensive calendar and meeting planning experience
Ability to multi-task and prioritize with effective time management
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Detail oriented
Customer service mindset/disposition
Experience managing confidential and highly sensitive information with highest degree of discretion
Experience working in a fast-paced environment handling a wide range of administrative tasks with little supervision or oversight
Respond to internal and external correspondence in a timely and professional manner
Discretion and good judgement are a must
Friendly, team-oriented, collaborative with a positive “can-do” attitude leaving your ego at the door
ADA Notations:
Frequent communication (talking/hearing)
Ability to interact on the telephone for long periods of time
Prolonged periods of sitting and reaching with arms, standing, bending and kneeling
Must be able to lift and transport at least 30 pounds
Vision requirements include: close, distance, peripheral, color, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.