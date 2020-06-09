Executive Assistant / Receptionist | Erasca

Essential duties and responsibilities for the dual roles include the following. Other duties may be assigned. Executive Assistant Provide complex and diverse administrative support for the CEO and other C-level executives as assigned

Coordinate and maintain ever-changing calendars by scheduling complex meetings with multiple competing priorities

Assist in prioritization, time management, and maintaining deadlines

Schedule a variety of internal and external meetings, conference calls, and web meetings across multiple time zones

Coordinate and execute varied domestic and international travel itineraries, including flights, hotels, ground transportation, etc. with the ability to successfully change plans with little or no notice

Appropriately handle information of a highly confidential and critical nature

Process expense reports in a timely manner

Work collaboratively and liaise with Erasca employees, members of the executive team, board members, external partners, and investors

Demonstrate professional confidence in one’s own ability and belief in one’s convictions during challenging circumstances

Utilize intuition from previous experience working through complex situations/issues

Must be available or on call outside of normal working hours, especially during intensive financing or business development processes

Create and update complex PowerPoint presentations, as well as other documents and correspondence in Word and Excel Receptionist Greet clients, guests, and vendors in a professional and courteous manner and direct them to the appropriate contact

Answer, assist and direct all incoming telephone calls and voicemails to the appropriate parties

Provide domestic and international shipping assistance to employees (e.g., FedEx, UPS, etc.)

Establish and maintain positive relationships with delivery couriers and all vendors

Inventory, order and stock office and kitchen supplies ensuring an adequate supply of all items

Receive, sort, and distribute mail daily

Facilitate staff conference registration, including travel

Coordinate and plan meetings or other events which include ordering food/catering and setup/clean up

Ensure Erasca is presented in an ethical, professional, and positive manner while maintaining high level of confidentiality

Provide administrative support for departments such as, printing, filing, photocopying, data entry, and scanning as needed