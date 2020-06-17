Lead lasso peptide design and optimization efforts through knowledge of SAR and a basic understanding of target biology, and application of predictive methods… $84,625 – $115,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 17 Jun 2020 19:14:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Computational Modeling, Senior Scientist – Lassogen, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Lead lasso peptide design and optimization efforts through knowledge of SAR and a basic understanding of target biology, and application of predictive methods… $84,625 – $115,000 a year